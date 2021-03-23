French Drug Safety Agency Probes Death of Young Man After Vaccination With AstraZeneca

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) France's National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM) on Tuesday said it was investigating the cause of the death of a 24-year-old man several days after he was inoculated with a jab of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

"As part of our enhanced surveillance of thromboembolic disorders, we were informed of a case of death of a 24-year-old person several days after vaccination with AstraZeneca vaccine. At this stage, there is no evidence to conclude in favor of the role of the vaccine. This case of death is the subject of a thorough clinical investigation by the Regional Pharmacovigilance Centres," the agency said in a statement.

According to the Ouest-France newspaper, the victim was a medical student, who was found dead in his apartment in the city of Nantes on Thursday.

He was administered an AstraZeneca shot on March 8. According to an autopsy report, the cause of death was an internal hemorrhage caused by a blood clot - a matter of concern regarding the link between similar cases and the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The matter became the reason behind the suspension of the drug in several European nations earlier in March. However, last week the European Medicines Agency said that it had found no evidence that the AstraZeneca vaccine was related to risks of blood clot events. After that, the European countries decided to resume the use of the drug.

In a show of confidence, last week French Prime Minister Jean Castex received a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine to restore public trust in it.