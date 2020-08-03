French Drugmaker Sanofi Accused of Manslaughter Over Its Drug Causing Birth Defects

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) French pharmaceutical company Sanofi has been charged with manslaughter as a result of an investigation into its valproate-based anti-epilepsy drug, Depakine, and its negative effects on the fetus during pregnancy, the French Le Monde newspaper reported on Monday.

The French authorities began the probe into a birth defects case in 2016 to find out whether the pharma giant had allegedly notified the patients of the side effects of the Depakine drug when taken during pregnancy. Since then, the company has been accused of aggravated fraud and unintentionally causing injury in numerous detected cases of stillborn or newborn babies who suffered congenital malformations due to their mothers taking Depakine during pregnancy.

"There is no doubt that the link between the taking [of Depakine] and the damage found in very young victims has been scientifically established," the judicial ruling read, as cited by Le Monde newspaper.

Sanofi has denied all previous accusations, as it claims to have warned the health authorities of the medicine's risks back in the 1980s.

Under France's judicial system, prosecutors are yet to determine whether the Sanofi case would see the trial or not.

The Depakine drug contains valproic acid and is used to treat seizures, mental disorders and migraines.