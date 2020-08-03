UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Drugmaker Sanofi Accused Of Manslaughter Over Its Drug Causing Birth Defects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 08:30 PM

French Drugmaker Sanofi Accused of Manslaughter Over Its Drug Causing Birth Defects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) French pharmaceutical company Sanofi has been charged with manslaughter as a result of an investigation into its valproate-based anti-epilepsy drug, Depakine, and its negative effects on the fetus during pregnancy, the French Le Monde newspaper reported on Monday.

The French authorities began the probe into a birth defects case in 2016 to find out whether the pharma giant had allegedly notified the patients of the side effects of the Depakine drug when taken during pregnancy. Since then, the company has been accused of aggravated fraud and unintentionally causing injury in numerous detected cases of stillborn or newborn babies who suffered congenital malformations due to their mothers taking Depakine during pregnancy.

"There is no doubt that the link between the taking [of Depakine] and the damage found in very young victims has been scientifically established," the judicial ruling read, as cited by Le Monde newspaper.

Sanofi has denied all previous accusations, as it claims to have warned the health authorities of the medicine's risks back in the 1980s.

Under France's judicial system, prosecutors are yet to determine whether the Sanofi case would see the trial or not.

The Depakine drug contains valproic acid and is used to treat seizures, mental disorders and migraines.

Related Topics

France Company Young 2016 All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first physical meeting ..

21 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,394 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

36 minutes ago

Public beaches now open in Sharjah

1 hour ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Kabul ..

1 hour ago

SSC discusses preparations of Khorfakkan Stadium f ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police receives 26,432 calls during Eid Al A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.