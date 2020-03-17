French Drugs Agency Limits Paracetamol Sales to Prevent Epidemic-Induced Shortages

The French National Agency for Medicines, ANSM, announced Tuesday that it would restrict over-the-counter sales of paracetamol amid concerns about potential drug shortages

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The French National Agency for Medicines, ANSM, announced Tuesday that it would restrict over-the-counter sales of paracetamol amid concerns about potential drug shortages.

Paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen, is used to treat pain and fever. Health Minister Olivier Veran has recommended that coronavirus patients take the medicine instead of anti-inflammatories, which he said could worsen the symptoms.

"To guarantee their [paracetamol-based medicines] availability, starting March 18, 2020, pharmacies will be allowed to sell without prescription 1 pack of paracetamol (500 mg or 1g) per patient if they have no symptoms or 2 packs.

.. if they show symptoms," the agency said.

Online sales of medicines containing paracetamol, ibuprofen and aspirin will be suspended, ANSM added.

France's Public Health Authority said Monday that the number of coronavirus cases in the country had reached 6,633. Of those, 148 people have died of virus-related complications.