French Drugs Watchdog Suspends Tests Allegedly Identifying COVID-19 Antibodies in Urine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) French Agency for the Safety of Health Products (ANSM) on Wednesday suspended the sale of COVID-19 tests claimed to determine the presence of antibodies in urine due to the lack of scientific evidence and a ban on self-tests to detect the virus.

ANSM explained that generally coronavirus antibodies are absent in the urine and therefore there is no understanding on how suspended tests work. Besides, the manufactures of such tests have failed to provide certificates of conformity for their products when entering the French market.

In addition, the watchdog recalled that under a governmental decree of July 10, 2020 tests for self-use to detect the virus and the antibodies are prohibited.

"We have therefore taken a health policy which notably suspends the marketing and use of this test," the regulator said in a statement.

It also asked the French nationals who are in disposal of such tests to refrain from using them and refer to tests validated by the health authorities.