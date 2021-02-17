UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Drugs Watchdog Suspends Tests Allegedly Identifying COVID-19 Antibodies In Urine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 10:08 PM

French Drugs Watchdog Suspends Tests Allegedly Identifying COVID-19 Antibodies in Urine

French Agency for the Safety of Health Products (ANSM) on Wednesday suspended the sale of COVID-19 tests claimed to determine the presence of antibodies in urine due to the lack of scientific evidence and a ban on self-tests to detect the virus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) French Agency for the Safety of Health Products (ANSM) on Wednesday suspended the sale of COVID-19 tests claimed to determine the presence of antibodies in urine due to the lack of scientific evidence and a ban on self-tests to detect the virus.

ANSM explained that generally coronavirus antibodies are absent in the urine and therefore there is no understanding on how suspended tests work. Besides, the manufactures of such tests have failed to provide certificates of conformity for their products when entering the French market.

In addition, the watchdog recalled that under a governmental decree of July 10, 2020 tests for self-use to detect the virus and the antibodies are prohibited.

"We have therefore taken a health policy which notably suspends the marketing and use of this test," the regulator said in a statement.

It also asked the French nationals who are in disposal of such tests to refrain from using them and refer to tests validated by the health authorities.

Related Topics

Sale July 2020 Market From Ansari Sugar Mills Limtied Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah witnesses opening of 2nd Arab Parliament f ..

9 minutes ago

Maulana Muhammad Sadiq passes away

1 minute ago

Govt committed to solve problems of overseas Pakis ..

1 minute ago

US Retail Sales Up 5.3% in January After Last Trum ..

1 minute ago

Over 340 million riders used mass transit means, s ..

9 minutes ago

Environmental pollution increasing at alarming lev ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.