UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French, Dutch Climbers Die In French Alps Fall

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:03 PM

French, Dutch climbers die in French Alps fall

Two climbers have died after plunging from the rocky face of a popular mountaineering route in the French Alps, rescue services said Wednesday

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Two climbers have died after plunging from the rocky face of a popular mountaineering route in the French Alps, rescue services said Wednesday.

The bodies of a 40-year-old Dutch man and a 30-year-old French woman were found Tuesday afternoon near the Chapelle de la Gliere, a rocky ridge in the Chamonix valley, not far from the Mont Blanc.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear, authorities said.

Also on Tuesday, a 71-year-old hiker was killed after falling near the summit of the Mont de Grange, in the French Alps near the Swiss border.

Waves of climbers and tourists head to the picturesque peaks each summer, prompting warnings from officials that the challenging routes should not be underestimated.

Last week, authorities reported the first death of the season on the Mont Blanc, Europe's highest peak, which attracts nearly 25,000 climbers every year.

The 65-year-old man was making his descent when he unhooked himself from his partner's rope thinking the terrain was less risky, but slipped on a patch of snow and fell 500 metres (1,600 feet), rescue services said.

Related Topics

Accident Snow Europe Died Man Border Women From

Recent Stories

Suqia UAE Board of Trustees holds fourth meeting i ..

6 minutes ago

Gold prices go up as 24 Karat gold increases by 40 ..

18 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs ..

48 minutes ago

‘Julphar’ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 t ..

51 minutes ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million calls in Q2

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.