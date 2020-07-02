UrduPoint.com
French, Dutch Police Say Shut Down Criminals' Encrypted Phone Network

Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:50 PM

French and Dutch police said Thursday they had shut down an encrypted phone network used by organised crime groups across Europe for assassination attempts and major drug deals

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :French and Dutch police said Thursday they had shut down an encrypted phone network used by organised crime groups across Europe for assassination attempts and major drug deals.

Police had made multiple arrests after hacking the EncroChat network so they could read millions of messages "over the shoulders" of suspects, they told a press conference at the EU's judicial agency Eurojust in The Hague.

