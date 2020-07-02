French, Dutch police say shut down criminals' encrypted phone network

French and Dutch police said Thursday they had shut down an encrypted phone network used by organised crime groups across Europe for assassination attempts and major drug deals

Police had made multiple arrests after hacking the EncroChat network so they could read millions of messages "over the shoulders" of suspects, they told a press conference at the EU's judicial agency Eurojust in The Hague.