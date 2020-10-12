UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Ecology Minister Pledges Conversion Premium Only To Least Polluting Cars In 2021

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:07 PM

French Ecology Minister Pledges Conversion Premium Only to Least Polluting Cars in 2021

French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili on Monday announced that the conversion premium, which is the state aid for citizens willing to buy a vehicle, would be available only for purchases of green cars starting the next year in the framework of the government's environmental policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili on Monday announced that the conversion premium, which is the state aid for citizens willing to buy a vehicle, would be available only for purchases of green cars starting the next year in the framework of the government's environmental policy.

The conversion premium program was initiated at the end of May as part of post-coronavirus recovery of France's automotive industry. It is designed to encourage the French to replace their old polluting vehicles with electric ones by granting up to 5,000 Euros (nearly $6,000) for the purchase of the latter. Under a prior program, they could also receive a sum of 3,000 euros for replacing an old car with a wide range of new vehicles, diesel ones included.

"I made a commitment: from January 1, 2021, the conversion premium will be reserved for the least polluting vehicles and will no longer apply to diesel models.

It is a question of the coherence of our policy of combating air pollution," Pompili wrote on Twitter.

The government will implement a bonus of 1,000 euros for the purchase of a previously used electric car, and also allocate up to 9,000 euros for setting up for charging stations for general use and 100 million euros to build charging stations on national roads and motorways, she added in a separate tweet.

French President Emmanuel Macron's cabinet, reshuffled in July, has set strengthening green policy as one of its main priorities. In particular, last month the government unveiled a 100-million-euro worth post-coronavirus "France Relaunch" strategy to boost the country's battered economy and make it greener by 2030.

Related Topics

Twitter France Vehicles Vehicle Car Buy January May July From Government Cabinet Industry Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education announces launch of ‘50x50 ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces Intern ..

26 minutes ago

Residents can now book COVID-19 PCR tests in malls ..

41 minutes ago

DEWA launches online campaign for World Energy Day

41 minutes ago

Government must demonstrate commitment to freedom ..

52 minutes ago

South Korea Eases Ban on Small-Scale Outdoor Ralli ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.