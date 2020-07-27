UrduPoint.com
French Ecology Minister Says Gov't Ready For 'Ecological Battle,' Greenpeace Disagrees

Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:04 PM

The French government has declared itself ready for environmental inclusions in order to prevent an "ecological crisis," the Minister for Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili said on Monday, following criticism by the Greenpeace environmental group, which slammed the government's initiatives as an "endless delaying process."

"I want to win the ecological battle. The will, the funds are there. The lights are green. The Covid crisis was an accelerator. People have understood that we are vulnerable and that if we do nothing, after the health crisis, we will have the ecological crisis," Pompili wrote on her Twitter page.

In an interview with the French Le Monde newspaper, the environment minister said that France's President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to submit "without filter" 146 of their 149 proposals of the Citizens' Convention for ecological transition, which she branded as "risk-taking."

The Citizen's Convention on Climate was set up by Emmanuel Macron last year after a series of anti-governmental "yellow vests" demonstrations. It consists of 150 randomly chosen French citizens who have come up with numerous offers to the government to accelerate the ecological transition in France.

In particular, among the essential measures that were negotiated at the president's environmental defense council of ministers on Monday were the creation of two regional natural parks and a fight against thermal strainers, which are energy-inefficient houses.

Nevertheless, the Greenpeace movement slammed the council's results.

"At the moment, the funds [of which Pompili said in a tweet] were mainly aimed at speeding up the rapid leap, saving the aviation and automotive sectors without any social or environmental compensation," Greenpeace France said.

It added that the authorities "reduce ecology to small subjects and [are] engaged in an endless delaying process."

Macron intensified his eco-friendly policies after a failure at local elections in several of France's major cities, where his party, La Republique en Marche (LREM), succumbed to the Europe Ecology-The Greens (EELV) party and its left-wing allies.

In particular, he made a sudden government reshuffle and appointed Barbara Pompili, who is a former member of France's Green Party, as the new environment minister. She replaced Elisabeth Borne, who is now the head of the Labor Ministry.

Notably, Pompili is the fourth official to have been assigned to the environment minister post since Macron was elected president in 2017. French environmentalist Nicolas Hulot was the first to hold this responsibility in Macron's presidency, but he resigned in 2018 without notifying the president and accusing the government of not paying attention to ecological problems.

