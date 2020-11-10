French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili on Tuesday said all those who voted in favor of incumbent US President Donald Trump were ignoring the necessity of global ecological transition, given the controversial environmental policy of the Trump administration

Trump's environmental policy focused primarily on energy independence for the US through gas and oil drilling projects on national land, including the "America First Energy Plan" strategy aimed at setting up two oil pipelines considered by ecologists as major contributors to climate change. In addition, Trump's administration pulled Washington out of Paris Agreement, urging a storm of criticism for compromising nations worldwide to mitigate climate change.

"70 million Americans have voted for Donald Trump. As in other countries, including in Europe, a whole part of the population does not yet feel included in the ecological transition.

It cannot be ignored and the whole question is to have a just transition," Pompili wrote on Twitter.

The US' withdrawal from the Paris climate accord came into force in early November. However, projected President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to rejoin the deal and overall engage the nation in initiatives to mitigate climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron has set boosting green policy as one of his main priorities following a failure at summer local elections in several of France's major cities, where his party, La Republique en Marche, succumbed to the Europe Ecology-The Greens party. In this regard, he had also made a sudden government reshuffle, including the appointment of incumbent ecology minister Pompili.