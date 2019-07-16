French Ecology Minister Steps Down Over Luxury Spending Scandal

(@FahadShabbir)

France's Ecology Minister Francois de Rugy said Tuesday he had submitted resignation after what he described as "media lynching."

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) France 's Ecology Minister Francois de Rugy said Tuesday he had submitted resignation after what he described as " media lynching."

"The mobilization to defend myself makes it impossible for me to deliver in a calm and efficient manner on the mission I was entrusted with ...

I tendered my resignation to the prime minister this morning," he wrote on Facebook.

French media accused the minister of spending taxpayers' money on a lavish lifestyle. An investigative website, Mediapart, reported this month that de Rugy and his wife had been frequently dining on lobsters and vintage wines. It later published photos purporting to be that of a luxurious apartment that the couple spent tens of thousands of public money on to renovate.