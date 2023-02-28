French Ecology Minister Urges Regional Authorities to Limit Use of Water Due to Drought

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) French regions should introduce restrictions on the use of water from March to avoid an acute shortage this coming summer, as happened in 2022 when 700 French communes faced a shortage of drinking water due to a record drought, French Minister for Ecological Transition Christophe Bechu said on Tuesday.

"Restrictions must be introduced now, if it does not rain and if we do not want 2,000 communes to face difficulties when they have to request water tanks or bottled water, interrupt economic activities and agricultural work ... Prefects of all French regions must introduce restrictions on the use of water from March. They must go into effect wherever there is such a need," Bechu told French broadcaster RMC.

The French ecology minister said he expected regional authorities to make the appropriate decision immediately after the assessment of the soil's condition scheduled for March 1.

Last week, French national meteorological service Meteo France said that the country had experienced a "record winter drought." A 32-day period without rain has resulted in soil and groundwater drying up in most parts of France. Restrictions on the use of water have so far been introduced in five of the country's departments, namely Ain, Bouches-du-Rhone, Isere, Pyrenees-Orientales and Var, the French Ministry of Ecological Transition said.