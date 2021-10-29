UrduPoint.com

French Economy Grows Faster Than Expected With GDP Up By 3% In Q3 - Insee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 01:30 PM

French Economy Grows Faster Than Expected With GDP Up by 3% in Q3 - Insee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The GDP of France, the second-largest economy in Europe, grew 3% in the third quarter of this year compared to April-June, exceeding the forecast, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Research (Insee) said on Friday.

Analysts surveyed by the DailyFX portal projected a GDP increase of 2.1%.

"Gross domestic product (GDP) sped up in Q3 2021 (+3.0% after +1.3% in Q2). GDP almost returned to its pre-crisis level and stood 0.1% below its Q4 2019 level," the institute said.

The rate for the second quarter was revised up to 1.3% from 1.1%, it noted.

French exports grew by 2.3% over the period in question after a 1.2% rise in the previous,  while imports decreased slightly by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to Insee.

Related Topics

Exports Europe France 2019 From

Recent Stories

UAE mountains: treasures of re-invented tourist at ..

UAE mountains: treasures of re-invented tourist attractions

36 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 1.187 kg cocaine from Nigerian nation ..

ANF recovers 1.187 kg cocaine from Nigerian national at BKIAP

54 minutes ago
 Subsidy on essential food commodities at USC conti ..

Subsidy on essential food commodities at USC continues

54 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

54 minutes ago
 Greece, Germany turn page as Merkel pays final vis ..

Greece, Germany turn page as Merkel pays final visit

1 hour ago
 Telecom sector attracts $202.34mln FDI during 2020 ..

Telecom sector attracts $202.34mln FDI during 2020-21

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.