French Economy Grows Faster Than Expected With GDP Up by 3% in Q3 - Insee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The GDP of France, the second-largest economy in Europe, grew 3% in the third quarter of this year compared to April-June, exceeding the forecast, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Research (Insee) said on Friday.

Analysts surveyed by the DailyFX portal projected a GDP increase of 2.1%.

"Gross domestic product (GDP) sped up in Q3 2021 (+3.0% after +1.3% in Q2). GDP almost returned to its pre-crisis level and stood 0.1% below its Q4 2019 level," the institute said.

The rate for the second quarter was revised up to 1.3% from 1.1%, it noted.

French exports grew by 2.3% over the period in question after a 1.2% rise in the previous, while imports decreased slightly by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to Insee.