French Economy Grows More Than Expected In Second Quarter
Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) France's economy expanded by a forecast-beating 0.3 percent in the second quarter, the national statistics institute reported on Tuesday.
The quarter-on-quarter growth outperformed the INSEE institute's earlier estimate of 0.
1 percent, lifted by foreign trade and a recovery in corporate investment.
Domestic demand made a small positive contribution to growth while household spending, a main driver of first-quarter expansion, was steady in the three months to June.
INSEE also revised its first-quarter growth estimate to 0.3 percent from a previous 0.2 percent.
