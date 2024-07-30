Open Menu

French Economy Grows More Than Expected In Second Quarter

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 07:26 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) France's economy expanded by a forecast-beating 0.3 percent in the second quarter, the national statistics institute reported on Tuesday.

The quarter-on-quarter growth was in line with the INSEE institute's earlier estimate but it was better than the 0.

2 percent forecast in a Bloomberg survey of analysts, lifted by foreign trade and a recovery in corporate investment.

Domestic demand made a small positive contribution to growth while household spending, a main driver of first-quarter expansion, was steady in the three months to June.

INSEE also revised its first-quarter growth estimate to 0.3 percent from a previous 0.2 percent.

