French Economy Minister Criticizes Twitter for Banning Trump Without Court Order

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday condemned Twitter's move to forever suspend the official account of US President Donald Trump over the risk of him inciting violence without the authorization of the relevant authorities.

The platform announced its decision to shut down the @realDonaldTrump profile, which is the incumbent US president's personal account with nearly 90 million followers, on Friday, after thousands of his supporters attacked the Capitol building two days earlier to prevent Congress from certifying the election results, which Trump has repeatedly called fraud.

"What shocks me is that it is Twitter that is shutting down Trump's account. The regulation of the digital giants cannot and should not be done by the digital oligarchy itself.

It is necessary but it must be done by States and by Justice," Le Maire tweeted.

Twitter permanently blocked Trump's account on the grounds of his two last tweets that allegedly violate the company's policy in terms of encouraging violence. In particular, in one of the tweets, the president said he was not going to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, while the other was directed to Trump's supporters who he claimed had a "giant voice long into the future." Twitter said both tweets could impede the orderly transition of power in the country, as they might be interpreted by certain individuals as a call for violent action.