UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Economy Minister Criticizes Twitter For Banning Trump Without Court Order

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

French Economy Minister Criticizes Twitter for Banning Trump Without Court Order

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday condemned Twitter's move to forever suspend the official account of US President Donald Trump over the risk of him inciting violence without the authorization of the relevant authorities.

The platform announced its decision to shut down the @realDonaldTrump profile, which is the incumbent US president's personal account with nearly 90 million followers, on Friday, after thousands of his supporters attacked the Capitol building two days earlier to prevent Congress from certifying the election results, which Trump has repeatedly called fraud.

"What shocks me is that it is Twitter that is shutting down Trump's account. The regulation of the digital giants cannot and should not be done by the digital oligarchy itself.

It is necessary but it must be done by States and by Justice," Le Maire tweeted.

Twitter permanently blocked Trump's account on the grounds of his two last tweets that allegedly violate the company's policy in terms of encouraging violence. In particular, in one of the tweets, the president said he was not going to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, while the other was directed to Trump's supporters who he claimed had a "giant voice long into the future." Twitter said both tweets could impede the orderly transition of power in the country, as they might be interpreted by certain individuals as a call for violent action.

Related Topics

Election Twitter Company Trump January Congress From Million

Recent Stories

CDA to take strict action against housing societie ..

29 seconds ago

Webinar on meat export to Vietnam

30 seconds ago

Malamjabba records -6C lowest minimum temperature ..

32 seconds ago

Dense fog likely in plain areas during night, morn ..

33 seconds ago

Two marriage halls owners held for violating SOPs

35 seconds ago

Group Chaired by Russian, Azeri, Armenian Official ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.