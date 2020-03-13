UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Economy Minister Says US Decision To Ban Travel From Europe Caused Market Panic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:24 PM

French Economy Minister Says US Decision to Ban Travel From Europe Caused Market Panic

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Friday described the decision by US President Donald Trump to temporarily ban travel from Europe over the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as a mistaken one, stressing that such measures have provoked panic on the markets

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Friday described the decision by US President Donald Trump to temporarily ban travel from Europe over the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as a mistaken one, stressing that such measures have provoked panic on the markets.

On Wednesday, President Trump banned entry beginning on Friday to the United States for people who have visited the Schengen area countries within the last two weeks. The ban will last 30 days and will cover 26 European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

"This is a is a misconception from the sanitary point of view, and this provokes political misconceptions and economic chaos, and this is what we have seen on the markets," Le Maire told the BFMTV channel.

He added that he had discussed the situation with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin earlier in the day, and both of them had lamented that decision.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in December, the international economy has been suffering a downturn due to the slowing down of economic activity in China, one of the world's economic powerhouses with ties to multiple markets across the globe. As a result, the stock markets took a nosedive on Monday amid COVID-19 fears, as well as the conflict between Russia and Saudi Arabia over the managing of the oil prices in the current economic environment.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe China France Oil Trump Germany Spain Italy United States Saudi Arabia December Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs 150 billion ..

34 seconds ago

Indian Premier League postponed till April 15 over ..

1 minute ago

DG KDA asked to make arrangements for auction of ..

1 minute ago

Civilian among six dead in US strikes: Iraq milita ..

1 minute ago

UEFA Postpones All Games of Champions League, Euro ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Sees Good Prospects of UN 'Big Five' Summi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.