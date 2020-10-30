French Economy Minister Warns of Long-Term Fight With Terrorism Ahead After Nice Stabbing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) France will have to endure a long-term fight with terrorist threat, following the deadly knife attack in Nice, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Inter broadcaster on Friday.

The deadly stabbing in French city of Nice claimed three lives and resulted in several people injured. The perpetrator, a 21-year-old man of Tunisian origin, was shot by police and hospitalized due to a gunshot injury during his arrest. In the wake of the sequential terror act, French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that the nation was under terrorist threat and mobilized extra troops to fight against it.

"I would like to have a message for all Nicois, for the Catholics of France and to say that the fight in which we are engaged is a long-term fight," Le Maire said.

The Nice stubbing came a little over two weeks after brutal murder of French history teacher in Paris by beheading at hands of a radicalized teen.

Reportedly, two victims in Nice attack were also beheaded. Teacher Samuel Paty was targeted and subsequently killed after showing cartoons depicting Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students, prompting outrage among Muslim parents.

Macron drew condemnations from the Muslim world after speaking out about religious caricatures in terms of freedom of speech. Publication of cartoons of prophet Muhammad led to the January 2015 Paris terrorist acts, which resulted in 17 deaths, including of members of editorial staff of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, which printed the cartoons.

Meanwhile, the assault in Nice was also followed by a disturbing series of violent acts, including a knife-stabbing attempt in France's southeastern city of Avignon and another one at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia. Probes into those incidents are underway.