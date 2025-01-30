Open Menu

French Economy Shrinks As Political Crisis Eclipses Olympic Boost

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM

French economy shrinks as political crisis eclipses Olympic boost

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The French economy grew 1.1 percent in 2024 but shrank in the fourth quarter as a political crisis gripped the country after a boost from the Paris Olympic Games, official data showed Thursday.

The eurozone's second biggest economy performed worse than expected in the fourth quarter as it contracted by 0.1 percent, figures from the INSEE statistics institute showed.

The institute had expected the economy to post zero growth in the October-to-December period after growing by 0.4 percent in the third quarter, which includes the summer months of the Olympic games.

The economic downturn coincided with a period of political turmoil as Michel Barnier resigned as prime minister in December after his minority government failed to win support for an austerity budget to shore up the country's shaky finances.

His successor, Francois Bayrou, is promising to bring the public deficit down to 5.

4 percent of gross domestic product this year, with the goal of getting back under the European Union's three-percent limit in 2029.

Household consumption slowed in the fourth quarter, growing by 0.4 percent, while investments retreated slightly.

The full-year GDP growth was in line with the 1.1 percent forecast by INSEE and the French government.

Bayrou's government has lowered the 2025 growth forecast from 1.1 percent to 0.9 percent.

France's downturn is further bad news for the eurozone as its top economy, Germany, has been slumping.

GDP data for the eurozone and Germany will be released later on Thursday.

Germany has also been roiled by political upheaval as Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government collapsed late last year, setting the stage for elections next month.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security force ..

Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah

30 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French ..

Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French 'Rafale' fighter jets

45 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US

2 hours ago
 Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waz ..

Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washingt ..

Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington

4 hours ago
 “Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman wait ..

“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover

4 hours ago
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac ..

US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..

4 hours ago
 UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ..

UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China

5 hours ago
 Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on of ..

Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries

13 hours ago

More Stories From World