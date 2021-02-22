French Electronic Duo Daft Punk Announce Split-Up

(@FahadShabbir)

Influential electronic duo Daft Punk on Monday announced they were splitting up after nearly 30 years of chart-topping tracks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Influential electronic duo Daft Punk on Monday announced they were splitting up after nearly 30 years of chart-topping tracks.

The helmet-clad duo announced they were calling time in a nearly eight-minute-long YouTube video where they are shown walking across a desert until only one of them remains. The years 1993-2021 are then shown, indicating the 28-year span of the band's career.

Their publicist Kathryn Frazier confirmed the split but no reasons have been given as of yet.

French musicians Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo began their association in 1993 and quickly rose to prominence for their catchy pop electronica music and their sci-fi aesthetic.

Some of their tracks have entered the pop culture lexicon and their live performances were considered among the best. They also worked with other musicians, such as Kanye West and Weeknd, as well as prominent filmmakers Michel Gondry and Spike Jones.