UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Electronic Duo Daft Punk Announce Split-Up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 10:50 PM

French Electronic Duo Daft Punk Announce Split-Up

Influential electronic duo Daft Punk on Monday announced they were splitting up after nearly 30 years of chart-topping tracks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Influential electronic duo Daft Punk on Monday announced they were splitting up after nearly 30 years of chart-topping tracks.

The helmet-clad duo announced they were calling time in a nearly eight-minute-long YouTube video where they are shown walking across a desert until only one of them remains. The years 1993-2021 are then shown, indicating the 28-year span of the band's career.

Their publicist Kathryn Frazier confirmed the split but no reasons have been given as of yet.

French musicians Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo began their association in 1993 and quickly rose to prominence for their catchy pop electronica music and their sci-fi aesthetic.

Some of their tracks have entered the pop culture lexicon and their live performances were considered among the best. They also worked with other musicians, such as Kanye West and Weeknd, as well as prominent filmmakers Michel Gondry and Spike Jones.

Related Topics

Music Kanye Split YouTube Best

Recent Stories

PML-N trying to make ECP controversial: Zartaj Gul ..

1 minute ago

England batsmen must step up to support Root, says ..

1 minute ago

Guterres Urges DRC to Swiftly Probe Attack on UN J ..

2 minutes ago

US House Committees to Hold Hearing on SolarWinds ..

4 minutes ago

France rugby captain Ollivon among five new Covid ..

4 minutes ago

Stock markets mark time, mull excessive valuations ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.