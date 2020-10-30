UrduPoint.com
French Embassy Asks Russia To Beef Up All Missions' Security After Attack In Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:30 PM

French Embassy Asks Russia to Beef Up All Missions' Security After Attack in Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The French Embassy asked Russia to beef up the security of all French diplomatic missions in the country, after rallies in front of embassies and an attack on a consulate in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, the embassy told Sputnik on Friday.

The embassy said it had alerted the Russian authorities to increased risks for the country's diplomats in light of recent events.

A day earlier, people came to a French Embassy in Moscow to protest the Muhammad caricatures that were published by French magazine Charlie Hebdo. One of the protesters was holding a banner with criticism against French President Emmanuel Macron.

France has experienced several attacks or attempts at attacks over the past month, starting with killing of a school teacher in a Parisian suburb after he showed Charlie Hebdo caricatures at a lesson.

