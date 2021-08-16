UrduPoint.com

French Embassy In Afghanistan Operational Despite Turmoil With Taliban Takeover

The French embassy in Kabul moved to a safe place at the capital airport and is operating despite the ongoing unrest after the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) took over the country, French Ambassador to Afghanistan David Martinon said on Monday

The diplomatic mission has been moved to the Kabul airport on Sunday due to the precarious security situation. In addition, Paris deployed two planes to Kabul to evacuate French nationals to a military base in Abu Dhabi.

"The French Embassy is relocated and at work @KabulAirport," Martinon tweeted, attaching a photo of some of the diplomatic personnel working.

Following the seizure of Kabul by the Islamist movement on Sunday and the resignation of President Ashraf Ghani, thousands of Afghans flocked to the airport hoping to flee the homeland on foreign evacuation planes. In the meantime, a set of foreign airlines have rerouted their flights to bypass Afghan airspace over security concerns.

