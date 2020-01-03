French Embassy in Iran Calls on Citizens to Stay Away From Crowded Places

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The French Embassy in Iran called on its citizens on Friday to stay away from crowded places in the country, while French Secretary of State for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin stated that regional stability was above everything else following US airstrikes that killed Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.

"Three-day mourning declared [in Iran] after the death of general Soleimani. In this regard, we recommend the French [citizens] to stay away from any crowded places, adhere to wise and modest behavior, and also refrain from taking photos in public places," the embassy tweeted.

Moreover, Montchalin stated that military escalation is associated with the risk of direct war, adding that France was always advocating for peace and stability.

"This is a consequence of the escalation that has continued in recent months. For us, the priority is stability in the region. It is necessary that conditions are created that will guarantee stability in the region," Montchalin said to RTL radio station.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed to exact vengeance on the US upon the death of Soleimani and declared the three-day national mourning. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran would take revenge on Washington over the Soleimani's assassination.