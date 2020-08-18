UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Embassy In Mali Urges Citizens To Stay At Home Amid Reported Unrest In Bamako

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

French Embassy in Mali Urges Citizens to Stay at Home Amid Reported Unrest in Bamako

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) France's embassy in the Western African country of Mali on Tuesday urged its citizens to stay home, following reports of gunfire in the capital of Bamako and the Kati military base.

The reports emerged earlier on Tuesday, with officials suggesting an attempt of military mutiny was underway.

"Due to the tensions reported this morning, August 18, in Kati and Bamako, it is immediately recommended to remain at home," the embassy's statement read.

The unrest comes amid the ongoing political crisis in Mali, as the opposition June 5 movement has been conducting protests to push for the resignation of incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Opposition leaders announced plans for a new series of anti-government protests to start on Tuesday.

The situation in the country is exacerbated by the ongoing jihadist violence that started in 2012.

Related Topics

France Mali Kati Bamako June August Opposition

Recent Stories

Board Summit to discuss pathways to gender-balance ..

40 seconds ago

Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself wit ..

15 minutes ago

UNA Media Forum to host MWL Secretary-General next ..

31 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal lashes out at PTI for two ..

58 minutes ago

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.