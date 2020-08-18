French Embassy in Mali Urges Citizens to Stay at Home Amid Reported Unrest in Bamako

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) France's embassy in the Western African country of Mali on Tuesday urged its citizens to stay home, following reports of gunfire in the capital of Bamako and the Kati military base.

The reports emerged earlier on Tuesday, with officials suggesting an attempt of military mutiny was underway.

"Due to the tensions reported this morning, August 18, in Kati and Bamako, it is immediately recommended to remain at home," the embassy's statement read.

The unrest comes amid the ongoing political crisis in Mali, as the opposition June 5 movement has been conducting protests to push for the resignation of incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Opposition leaders announced plans for a new series of anti-government protests to start on Tuesday.

The situation in the country is exacerbated by the ongoing jihadist violence that started in 2012.