French Embassy in Netherlands Warns Citizens of High Risk of Attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The French embassy in The Hague on Wednesday called on citizens living in the Netherlands to display the utmost vigilance and avoid crowded places due to the high risk of attacks on them.

The alert notice came after local police in the Dutch city of Utrecht said on Tuesday that the city's central station was evacuated due to a "suspicious situation" and train traffic was suspended. Two people were detained in a police operation, while the circumstances of the incident were not disclosed. However, as reported by the NOS tv channel, the incident could have been associated with suspicious or alarming statements.

"As the risk of attacks is high, French nationals living here [in the Netherlands] or French nationals going abroad must display the utmost vigilance," the embassy said in a statement.

In particular, French people are advised to stay away from crowded places and be careful when traveling, the embassy added.

Europe has been hit by a series of brutal terrorist attacks over the past three weeks, prompting the authorities to ramp up counter-terrorist measures across Europe.

The most recent took place on Monday night when six different locations in the Austrian capital of Vienna were subjected to shooting attacks. As a result, five people were killed including the gunman and 17 others injured. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that the attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

Last week, a 21-year-old man from Tunisia killed three people in a church in France's southern city of Nice, including two by beheading. Two weeks before that, a 17-year-old Muslim teen beheaded a Parisian teacher who showed caricatures of Islamic prophet Muhammad during a freedom of speech lesson.