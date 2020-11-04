UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Embassy In Netherlands Warns Citizens Of High Risk Of Attacks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:49 PM

French Embassy in Netherlands Warns Citizens of High Risk of Attacks

The French embassy in The Hague on Wednesday called on citizens living in the Netherlands to display the utmost vigilance and avoid crowded places due to the high risk of attacks on them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The French embassy in The Hague on Wednesday called on citizens living in the Netherlands to display the utmost vigilance and avoid crowded places due to the high risk of attacks on them.

The alert notice came after local police in the Dutch city of Utrecht said on Tuesday that the city's central station was evacuated due to a "suspicious situation" and train traffic was suspended. Two people were detained in a police operation, while the circumstances of the incident were not disclosed. However, as reported by the NOS tv channel, the incident could have been associated with suspicious or alarming statements.

"As the risk of attacks is high, French nationals living here [in the Netherlands] or French nationals going abroad must display the utmost vigilance," the embassy said in a statement.

In particular, French people are advised to stay away from crowded places and be careful when traveling, the embassy added.

Europe has been hit by a series of brutal terrorist attacks over the past three weeks, prompting the authorities to ramp up counter-terrorist measures across Europe.

The most recent took place on Monday night when six different locations in the Austrian capital of Vienna were subjected to shooting attacks. As a result, five people were killed including the gunman and 17 others injured. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that the attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

Last week, a 21-year-old man from Tunisia killed three people in a church in France's southern city of Nice, including two by beheading. Two weeks before that, a 17-year-old Muslim teen beheaded a Parisian teacher who showed caricatures of Islamic prophet Muhammad during a freedom of speech lesson.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Police Russia Europe Interior Minister France Traffic Vienna Alert Nice Man Utrecht The Hague Tunisia Netherlands Church Muslim TV From

Recent Stories

Putin, Lukashenko Hold Phone Conversation - Report ..

2 minutes ago

UK Lawmakers Vote in Favor of Month-Long Nationwid ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Expected to Deliver Address Later on Wednesd ..

2 minutes ago

Pennsylvania Has Counted Nearly 50% of Mail-In Bal ..

5 minutes ago

107 Pakistanis return home from India via Attari-W ..

5 minutes ago

Zahida Parveen appointed Secretary Information

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.