French Embassy In Russia Declines To Comment On Reports Of Mutual Diplomat Expulsion

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) The French Embassy in Russia refrained from any comments regarding reports by French media on the mutual expulsion of diplomats by Paris and Moscow in late 2020 over espionage suspicions, the embassy's press service told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We have no comments on this matter," the press service said.

According to a publication by the French newspaper Les Echos, Paris declared an employee of the Russian embassy's economic department persona non grata over espionage allegations. In response, Moscow expelled an economic diplomat from the French embassy in Russia.

The exchange reportedly was carried out in complete secrecy at the end of last year.

The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Embassy in Paris also declined to comment on this allegation.

More Stories From World

