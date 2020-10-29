The French embassy in Madrid has reinforced security provisions in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks that took place earlier in the day in the southern French city of Nice, the embassy told Sputnik on Thursday

"The French embassy in Spain has reinforced measures to ensure the security of its subjects," the embassy said.

On Thursday morning, an unknown attacked people inside the Notre-Dame cathedral in Nice, leaving three people killed and several more injured. According to media reports, one of the victims a woman was beheaded.

The perpetrator was promptly detained and sustained injuries during the arrest.

Also on Thursday, an armed man was shot dead by police as he attempted to attack the officers with a knife in Avignon, a city in France's southeast.

In a separate incident in a French consulate in Saudi Arabia, located in the Jeddah city, Saudi police arrested a man who attempted to attack the consulate's security.

France has declared a maximum terrorism alert in its territory under the Vigipirate facility.