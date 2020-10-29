UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Embassy In Spain Beefs Up Security Measures In Nice Terror Attack's Aftermath

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:23 PM

French Embassy in Spain Beefs Up Security Measures in Nice Terror Attack's Aftermath

The French embassy in Madrid has reinforced security provisions in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks that took place earlier in the day in the southern French city of Nice, the embassy told Sputnik on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The French embassy in Madrid has reinforced security provisions in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks that took place earlier in the day in the southern French city of Nice, the embassy told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The French embassy in Spain has reinforced measures to ensure the security of its subjects," the embassy said.

On Thursday morning, an unknown attacked people inside the Notre-Dame cathedral in Nice, leaving three people killed and several more injured. According to media reports, one of the victims a woman was beheaded.

The perpetrator was promptly detained and sustained injuries during the arrest.

Also on Thursday, an armed man was shot dead by police as he attempted to attack the officers with a knife in Avignon, a city in France's southeast.

In a separate incident in a French consulate in Saudi Arabia, located in the Jeddah city, Saudi police arrested a man who attempted to attack the consulate's security.

France has declared a maximum terrorism alert in its territory under the Vigipirate facility.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Police France Jeddah Saudi Alert Nice Man Madrid Spain Saudi Arabia Women Church Media

Recent Stories

98% of Daraz customers have a positive experience ..

26 minutes ago

Northern Ireland's State Secretary Self-Isolates A ..

3 minutes ago

Nice Attacker Has Tunisian Citizenship - Reports

3 minutes ago

Ex-I.Coast president Gbagbo warns of 'disaster' in ..

6 minutes ago

Tunisia imposes tough new virus restrictions

6 minutes ago

Fawad hopes British authorities to deport Nawaz Sh ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.