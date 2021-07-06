UrduPoint.com
French Embassy Refuses To Comment On Champagne Group UMC's Reaction To Russian Label Law

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:38 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The French embassy in Moscow told RIA Novosti on Monday it does not yet wish to weigh in on the plans of the Union of Champagne Houses (UMC) to ask for assistance from French and EU diplomats over the new law that would allow only Russian producers of sparkling wine to mark their product as "champagne" in Russia.

Earlier in the day, UMC Director General David Chatillon told Sputnik that the Russian law was "unacceptable," adding that he could not rule out the possibility of French champagne producers suspending deliveries to Russia. The official mentioned that the organization would ask diplomats from France and the European Union to muster efforts to change it.

"The embassy has no comment to make on the issue at this stage," the French mission's press service said.

The law, signed last Friday by Russian President Vladimir Putin, stipulates that non-Russian champagne producers must label their products as "sparkling wine" the Russian market.

In the European Union and many other countries the name "champagne" is legally protected to be used exclusively for sparkling wines from the Champagne region of France.

