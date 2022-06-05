French Enedis Says 15,000 Households Remain Without Electricity Due to Thunderstorm

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) Heavy thunderstorms hit France, resulting in numerous power outages, with 15,000 households left without electricity, French power grid operator Enedis said on Sunday.

On Saturday evening, a code orange weather alert was declared in 65 departments from north to southwest France due to thunderstorms, downpours and strong gusts of wind.

According to Enedis, 15,000 households across France were left without electricity on Sunday due to the effects of bad weather.

On Sunday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that 15 people were injured and one person died in the storm.