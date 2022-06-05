UrduPoint.com

French Enedis Says 15,000 Households Remain Without Electricity Due To Thunderstorm

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

French Enedis Says 15,000 Households Remain Without Electricity Due to Thunderstorm

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) Heavy thunderstorms hit France, resulting in numerous power outages, with 15,000 households left without electricity, French power grid operator Enedis said on Sunday.

On Saturday evening, a code orange weather alert was declared in 65 departments from north to southwest France due to thunderstorms, downpours and strong gusts of wind.

According to Enedis, 15,000 households across France were left without electricity on Sunday due to the effects of bad weather.

On Sunday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that 15 people were injured and one person died in the storm.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Storm Electricity Interior Minister France Died Orange Alert Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

9 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

18 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

18 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

19 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.