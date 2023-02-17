French Energy Company EDF Suffered $19.1Bln Loss in 2022 Amid Market Volatility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The French state owned energy company EDF reported on Friday a 17.9 billion euro ($19.1 billion) loss in 2022 due to market volatility and government regulations.

"Net income - Group share amounted to -‚¬17.9 billion for 2022, down by ‚¬23 billion," the company said in its annual report.

The net financial debt of the company increased to 64.5 billion euros.

"The 2022 results were significantly affected by the decline in our electricity output, and also by exceptional regulatory measures introduced in France in difficult market conditions," CEO of EDF Luc Remont said.

The report specified that France's nuclear power plants would be generating 300-330TWh of electricity this year. Currently, according to the report, 43 out of EDF's 56 reactors are fully operational compared to 30 reactors in November 2022.

Besides, 10 out of 16 reactors with "stress corrosion" are being or have been repaired.

In July 2022, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government would completely nationalize EDF. She explained that the "climate emergency" requires radical solutions and that France must ensure its "energy sovereignty" against the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict. The French government is willing to spend 9.7 billion Euros on the nationalization of the country's largest energy company.

In March 2022, EDF filed a lawsuit for 8.34 billion euros in the French Supreme Court to compensate for losses incurred due to the sale of electricity at low prices set by the government restrictions.