French Energy Industry Prepares in Best Way Possible for Coming Winter - Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) France has mobilized all its resources and prepared in the best possible way for the coming winter, French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Tuesday.

"France has shown that it is in the best position to survive the winter by mobilizing resources, following the plan (energy sobriety program) developed by the government," BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing the minister.

The minister also noted that France, being a major energy power, is less dependent on Russian gas than other EU countries. As of Friday, the French gas storage facilities were 92% full.

"Our gas storage facilities are as full as possible, we have a functioning LNG terminal, we have started a biogas project," Pannier-Runacher said, adding that this contributes to strengthening France's resilience.

On Monday, President Emmanuel Macron said that France intends to supply Germany with more gas, and in return it plans to receive electricity.

At the same time, at the end of August, Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called on French businesses to reduce energy consumption and prepare for a particularly harsh winter.

Some French companies, including two major glass manufacturers Duralex and Arc, said they had already partially reduced production volumes and placed a number of their employees in part-time jobs. Since Monday, about 30 swimming pools have stopped working in the metropolis due to the increased energy bills.

This summer, the French government launched an energy sobriety program with a view to reducing electricity consumption in the country by 10% by 2024 to avoid shortages in the coming winter.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. �