French Energy Minister Barred From Engaging With Oil Firm Once Run By Her Father

Published November 15, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher on Tuesday formally distanced herself from Anglo-French corporation Perenco after an investigation revealed a possible conflict of interest related to her family ties with the oil company once headed by the minister's father.

A decree she signed alongside Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne specified that "the minister for energy transition is not aware of acts of any kind related to the Defense Conseil International, EP2C and Perenco groups," thus preventing her from getting involved with the three companies.

Investigative websites Disclose and Investigate Europe reported last week that the minister's father, who had led little-known but powerful Perenco until 2020, set up a firm in 2016 worth $1.

2 million to the benefit of her three children. Giving them shareholder rights at the company, Arjunem, allowed him to avoid French inheritance tax of up to 60%.

Only hours after the bombshell story was published, the French authority charged with investigating conflicts of interests involving ministers opened an inquiry into Pannier-Runacher's links to Perenco and Arjunem. The latter firm holds assets in three offshore hedge funds that Perenco itself used to hold shares in.

