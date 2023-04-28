UrduPoint.com

French Energy Minister Confirms Paris To Join Russia On Hungary's Paks-2 NPP Project

April 28, 2023

French Energy Minister Confirms Paris to Join Russia on Hungary's Paks-2 NPP Project

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher confirmed on Friday that France's Framatome will join Russia's Rosatom in the construction of the Hungarian Paks-2 nuclear power plant.

"Today in Europe, there are no sanctions against gas and the nuclear industry. The only energy source that has been subject to sanctions is oil. (We) can keep doing everything that is not under sanctions without promoting Russian interests, but on the contrary, trying to develop the independence of the Eastern European states, which built nuclear power plants back in Soviet times," she said on the Radio J broadcaster.

She also noted that the goal of the Nuclear Alliance, an association of 11 EU countries, created in early March on France's initiative to promote nuclear energy, is "to help the countries of Eastern Europe get rid of their energy dependence on Russia."

"This won't be done quickly, this will take many years, and we will accompany them on this path," the minister said.

On Thursday, Le Monde newspaper reported, citing sources close to Pannier-Runacher, that the French government had greenlighted the participation of Framatome in the construction of two new power units of Paks-2.

The sources underlined that despite Russia's loan for the construction of the power units, the "final beneficiaries" of the project will be the Hungarians.

In March, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that France's Framatome would participate more actively in the construction of the power plant. In January, he said that the construction process was obstructed by Germany, which refused to issue the necessary permits to Siemens.

In late 2014, Russia and Hungary signed an agreement on the construction of two advanced reactors in addition to four existing reactors of the Paks NPP, Hungary's only nuclear power plant. The project was titled "Paks-2." The sides agreed that Russia would allocate up to 10 billion Euros ($10.9 billion) in a loan to finance the construction of the units, while the total cost was expected to reach 12.5 billion euros. In February, Rosatom said that the construction of the Paks-2 NPP is scheduled to begin in 2024.

