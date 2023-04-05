Close
French Energy Minister Pushes Against Ban On Free Rent Of E-Scooters In Paris

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 03:00 PM

French Energy Minister Pushes Against Ban on Free Rent of E-Scooters in Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) French Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Wednesday that she opposes the ban on self-service electric scooter rentals like the one being introduced in Paris.

On Monday, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced that self-service electric scooter rentals will not be allowed on the streets of the capital starting September 1, 2023.

"No, I think it is an environmentally friendly vehicle, this vehicle is consistent with the energy transition, CO2 reduction," Pannier-Runacher told the France Info broadcaster.

Though these scooters do not outperform public transport, their use is better for the environment than car travel, the minister added.

"You know that in densely populated areas, 40% of all car trips are over a distance of less than five kilometers (3.1 miles). If you walk, or use a bicycle or scooter, you remove 40% of the vehicles that emit CO2 emissions," the official said.

Additionally, Pannier-Runacher pointed to the need to establish standards to ensure the safety of scooter users and pedestrians.

Earlier in April, nearly 90% of Parisians voted in favor of banning self-service electric scooters rentals during which over 100,000 of Paris's 1.3 million registered voters cast their ballots. The three main operating companies ” California-based Lime, Amsterdam-based Dott and Berlin-based Tier ” currently own 15,000 electric scooters in Paris, but their contracts with the City Hall are about to expire.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, 459 people were injured in accidents involving electric scooters and similar vehicles in 2022, with three people killed. The number of accidents have reportedly increased significantly compared to previous years.

