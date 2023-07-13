French Energy Minister Says Protesters Should Pay for Damage From Rioting

The French minister for energy transition, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, suggested on Thursday that people who fomented unrest pay for the damage from rioting that swept France last month following the fatal police shooting of a teenager of North African origin

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The French minister for energy transition, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, suggested on Thursday that people who fomented unrest pay for the damage from rioting that swept France last month following the fatal police shooting of a teenager of North African origin.

"Reconstruction should begin quickly and local communities should be given means to carry out these projects quickly... Then, the judiciary will do its job and effectively it can use civil liability against the rioters who caused unrest ... which means making them pay some of the damages," she said on a France 2 show.

This echoes a proposal of Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to punish parents of minors who took part in the riots with hefty fines. An IFOP poll showed that over a half of the French liked the idea of stripping families of child rioters of social allowances.

Businesses were ransacked and public transport torched across France during a week of violence that followed the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Nahel M. on the outskirts of Paris on June 27. The association of French insurers estimated that the cost of insurance claims reached 650 million Euros ($727 million).