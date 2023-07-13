Open Menu

French Energy Minister Says Protesters Should Pay For Damage From Rioting

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 10:40 PM

French Energy Minister Says Protesters Should Pay for Damage From Rioting

The French minister for energy transition, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, suggested on Thursday that people who fomented unrest pay for the damage from rioting that swept France last month following the fatal police shooting of a teenager of North African origin

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The French minister for energy transition, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, suggested on Thursday that people who fomented unrest pay for the damage from rioting that swept France last month following the fatal police shooting of a teenager of North African origin.

"Reconstruction should begin quickly and local communities should be given means to carry out these projects quickly... Then, the judiciary will do its job and effectively it can use civil liability against the rioters who caused unrest ... which means making them pay some of the damages," she said on a France 2 show.

This echoes a proposal of Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to punish parents of minors who took part in the riots with hefty fines. An IFOP poll showed that over a half of the French liked the idea of stripping families of child rioters of social allowances.

Businesses were ransacked and public transport torched across France during a week of violence that followed the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Nahel M. on the outskirts of Paris on June 27. The association of French insurers estimated that the cost of insurance claims reached 650 million Euros ($727 million).

Related Topics

Riots Police France Job Paris June From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions ..

European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions When it Comes to Grain Deal

33 seconds ago
 Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

8 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats t ..

US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats to Integrity of Guatemala's Ele ..

8 minutes ago
 US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for ..

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

15 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

15 minutes ago
 Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due ..

Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due to Strategic Location - Stolt ..

15 minutes ago
Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha Mehmood

15 minutes ago
 One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

15 minutes ago
 UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

46 minutes ago
 Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ..

Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ETAF with potential investmen ..

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs, Japanese Consulate discuss ways to ..

Dubai Customs, Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance trade cooperation

47 minutes ago
 NA body seeks early completion of damaged houses' ..

NA body seeks early completion of damaged houses' survey in South Waziristan

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World