French Energy Transition Minister Accuses Berlin Of Inconsistency Regarding Nuclear Energy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 12:10 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Germany risks becoming dependent on its neighbors for energy supplies as it continues to phase off nuclear energy while at the same time importing electricity produced at a nuclear power plant in France, French Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Thursday.

"It is inconsistent when, on the one hand, there are massive imports of French nuclear energy, while, on the other hand, any draft legislation that is aimed at recognizing the added value of this low-carbon energy at the EU level is being rejected," she said in an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt.

The minister added that each EU member state has an obligation to provide its own energy supplies and contribute to the stability of the European energy network.

"Germany risks becoming more dependent on its neighbors in nuclear energy," she said.   

Pannier-Runacher also said that she was aware that Germany intended to build several new hydroelectric power plants and pointed at the high share of electricity produced at coal plants in Germany, which is 33%, while in France, it is only 0.3%.

In April, the German authorities stopped the operation of the last three power units of nuclear power plants in the country. Initially, Berlin intended to abandon nuclear power industry altogether in 2022, but later changed its plans.

