French Energy Transition Minister Urges Citizens to Keep Saving Electricity in Summer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher on Tuesday urged French citizens to adhere to an "energy sobriety plan" and keep saving electricity even in summer to avoid blackouts in future and reduce carbon emissions.

"There is no risk of electricity shortage. A summer energy sobriety plan is the continuation of the winter one that allowed us to save 12% of the average gas and electricity consumption, avoid blackouts and reduce CO2 emissions by 2.7% over the year," the minister told French radio RTL.

Pannier-Runacher stated that these measures were not temporary and should become a habit.

She also urged car drivers to refrain from driving with a speed of over 110 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour) since it helps to reduce fuel consumption by 20%.

In October, the French government launched an energy sobriety plan to face winter. The goal was to reduce France's energy consumption by 10% in two years, and to ensure that the country spends the winter without gas or electricity shortages. The plan's measures also included a call to limit heating to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit) and turn off shop lighting at night, as well as encouragement of remote work.