UrduPoint.com

French Energy Transition Minister Urges Citizens To Keep Saving Electricity In Summer

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 03:20 PM

French Energy Transition Minister Urges Citizens to Keep Saving Electricity in Summer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher on Tuesday urged French citizens to adhere to an "energy sobriety plan" and keep saving electricity even in summer to avoid blackouts in future and reduce carbon emissions.

"There is no risk of electricity shortage. A summer energy sobriety plan is the continuation of the winter one that allowed us to save 12% of the average gas and electricity consumption, avoid blackouts and reduce CO2 emissions by 2.7% over the year," the minister told French radio RTL.

Pannier-Runacher stated that these measures were not temporary and should become a habit.

She also urged car drivers to refrain from driving with a speed of over 110 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour) since it helps to reduce fuel consumption by 20%.

In October, the French government launched an energy sobriety plan to face winter. The goal was to reduce France's energy consumption by 10% in two years, and to ensure that the country spends the winter without gas or electricity shortages. The plan's measures also included a call to limit heating to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit) and turn off shop lighting at night, as well as encouragement of remote work.

Related Topics

Shortage Electricity France Car October Gas From Government

Recent Stories

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for ..

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for 12th year in a row

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskfor ..

Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskforces within 30 government entit ..

53 minutes ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Sha ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Shah video leak case

1 hour ago
 PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between P ..

PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between Pakistan, China as “great ste ..

1 hour ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from Jun ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from June 27 to 30: SCA

1 hour ago
 Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.