UrduPoint.com

French Energy Union Threatens To Cut Electricity At Upcoming Cannes Film Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2023 | 10:40 PM

French Energy Union Threatens to Cut Electricity at Upcoming Cannes Film Festival

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) The National Federation of Mines and Energy, a French trade union affiliated to the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), has threatened to plunge into darkness the Cannes Film Festival and some other major public events in protest of the controversial pension reform.

"Macron promised 100 days to restore peace, we promise him 100 days of actions and anger. In May, do what you please! The Cannes festival, the Monaco Grand Prix, the Roland-Garros tournament, the Avignon festival could end up in the dark," the union's statement read, as quoted by the BFMTV broadcaster.

Anna Creti, an economist specializing in energy issues, confirmed the credibility of such threats, telling the broadcaster that the union has the "technical means" to cut the electricity at the Cannes festival.

The Cannes Film Festival is set to take place from May 16-27.

On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. French trade unions called for a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1.

Related Topics

Protest Film And Movies Electricity Threatened France Monaco April May From Labour

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wish ..

UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

41 minutes ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival cup begins tomorrow at Toulou ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Chad which included an invit ..

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wi ..

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.