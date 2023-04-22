French Energy Union Threatens to Cut Electricity at Upcoming Cannes Film Festival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) The National Federation of Mines and Energy, a French trade union affiliated to the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), has threatened to plunge into darkness the Cannes Film Festival and some other major public events in protest of the controversial pension reform.

"Macron promised 100 days to restore peace, we promise him 100 days of actions and anger. In May, do what you please! The Cannes festival, the Monaco Grand Prix, the Roland-Garros tournament, the Avignon festival could end up in the dark," the union's statement read, as quoted by the BFMTV broadcaster.

Anna Creti, an economist specializing in energy issues, confirmed the credibility of such threats, telling the broadcaster that the union has the "technical means" to cut the electricity at the Cannes festival.

The Cannes Film Festival is set to take place from May 16-27.

On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. French trade unions called for a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1.