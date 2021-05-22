French Environment Minister Greenlights Floating Wind Farm Off Southern Brittany

French Minister of the Ecological Transition Barbara Pompilli has spoken in favor of a massive project to build a floating wind farm with a capacity of around 250 megawatts off the coast of southern Brittany, in the Morbihan department, according to a decision published in the Official Journal of the French Republic (JORF)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) French Minister of the Ecological Transition Barbara Pompilli has spoken in favor of a massive project to build a floating wind farm with a capacity of around 250 megawatts off the coast of southern Brittany, in the Morbihan department, according to a decision published in the Official Journal of the French Republic (JORF).

The publication confirms that the competitive tendering procedure, launched by the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) for the implementation of the project in the northwestern Morbihan department in late April, would be continued.

According to the JORF note, a second competitive tendering procedure for a similar initiative, intended to have a capacity of up to 500 megawatts, is expected to be launched later.

Both projects come as part of the national strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Pompilli has also defined an area for the 250-megawatt farm construction.

"The area of this 130 km2 [50 square miles] zone will be gradually reduced during the competitive tendering procedure, taking into account the results of the technical and environmental studies that will be carried out there by the State and RTE [French transmission system operator] and the continuation of consultation with sea users, in particular, fishing professionals, to facilitate the coexistence of uses," the decision read.

The project will be open for applications from manufacturers until July 1, with six-month competitive talks scheduled to begin from September before the winner is selected.