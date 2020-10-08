UrduPoint.com
French Environment Minister Pledges Resilient Reconstruction In Storm-hit Southern France

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:18 PM

French Ecology Minister Barbara Pompili on Thursday gave assurances that the French southeastern department of Alpes-Maritimes would be restored after the massive Storm Alex ravaged settlements in the area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) French Ecology Minister Barbara Pompili on Thursday gave assurances that the French southeastern department of Alpes-Maritimes would be restored after the massive Storm Alex ravaged settlements in the area.

Last week, the storm brought strong winds and heavy rains worth three month's of rainfall to the French-Italian border department, extending to Italy. The governments of both countries have deployed emergency rescue services to affected areas where floods washed away roads and damaged houses. Over 20 people were declared missing and at least 8 dead due to the natural disaster.

"The Alpes-Maritimes faced a catastrophe of rare violence. We are going to rebuild, but differently, in a more resilient way, better adapted to climate change," Pompili wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron visited the storm-stricken region and pledged an initial package of 100 million Euros (over $117 million) in support and reconstruction efforts to 55 southeastern municipalities which suffered from the storm and were exposed the natural hazards. According to Macron, the state will allocate "several hundred million euros" to rebuild the region in the future.

