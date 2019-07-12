UrduPoint.com
French Envoy Conditions Better Ties With Russia On Ukraine Peace Progress

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:39 PM

French Envoy Conditions Better Ties With Russia on Ukraine Peace Progress

French Ambassador in Moscow Sylvie Bermann said Friday that a thaw in the French-Russian ties depended on progress in settling the conflict in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) French Ambassador in Moscow Sylvie Bermann said Friday that a thaw in the French-Russian ties depended on progress in settling the conflict in Ukraine.

"France resolutely believes in a dialogue with Russia.

I think primarily of Ukraine, where we need Russia to allow the settlement process to advance, which will improve the global relationship with France and the EU," she said at an embassy function.

Russia's ties with the European Union have been strained after a conflict broke out in eastern Ukraine in 2014. The bloc accused Russia of a role in the war between the Ukrainian government and pro-independence rebels. Moscow denied the claim.

