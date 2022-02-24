French Envoy to UN Calls on Russia to Draw Back on Decision to Recognize DPR, LPR

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) French Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere during a UN Security Council meeting called on Russia to reverse its decision to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and to call its soldiers back.

"We call on the Russian Federation to follow this path to draw back on its decision to recognize separatist entities of eastern Ukraine and to call their soldiers back," Riviere said during on Wednesday night