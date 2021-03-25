UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French EU Parliament Lawmaker To Ask Parliament Chief To Protest Against Kiev's Sanctions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:27 PM

French EU Parliament Lawmaker to Ask Parliament Chief to Protest Against Kiev's Sanctions

Philippe Olivier, a French member of the European Parliament, who faces Kiev's sanctions, told Sputnik on Thursday that he would ask the president of the European Parliament to voice protest against the illegitimate move

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Philippe Olivier, a French member of the European Parliament, who faces Kiev's sanctions, told Sputnik on Thursday that he would ask the president of the European Parliament to voice protest against the illegitimate move.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on three-year sanctions against Olivier and two other French members of the European Parliament, Jean-Lin Lacapelle and Virginie Joron, over their visit to Crimea last year.

"I am surprised to see that they are trying to put pressure on the lawmakers who exercise their right to go and see the situation anywhere .

.. I will ask the leadership of the European Parliament to voice protest against such methods that are completely unacceptable," Olivier said, adding that he will send an appeal to the head of the European Parliament.

"I regret the sanctions introduced by Ukraine. I consider them absolutely illegitimate. You cannot sanction a lawmaker for his movements," Olivier stressed.

Olivier assured that his stand on Crimea remains unchanged.

"I want to say that I visited Crimea, and Crimea is certainly not an occupied zone. There are fewer servicemen there than in Paris ... And I fully adhere to my position, I support the fact that Crimea is a Russian territory," Olivier added.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Russia Parliament Visit Paris Kiev

Recent Stories

Pakistani stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

33 seconds ago

‘Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship’ ..

4 minutes ago

Ministry of Health organises scientific webinar to ..

4 minutes ago

UNHCR, International Islamic Fiqh Academy sign MoU ..

4 minutes ago

Afghan Gov't Claims of Increase in Taliban Attacks ..

7 minutes ago

S. Korea's parliament passes 13-bln-USD extra budg ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.