PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Philippe Olivier, a French member of the European Parliament, who faces Kiev's sanctions, told Sputnik on Thursday that he would ask the president of the European Parliament to voice protest against the illegitimate move.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on three-year sanctions against Olivier and two other French members of the European Parliament, Jean-Lin Lacapelle and Virginie Joron, over their visit to Crimea last year.

"I am surprised to see that they are trying to put pressure on the lawmakers who exercise their right to go and see the situation anywhere .

.. I will ask the leadership of the European Parliament to voice protest against such methods that are completely unacceptable," Olivier said, adding that he will send an appeal to the head of the European Parliament.

"I regret the sanctions introduced by Ukraine. I consider them absolutely illegitimate. You cannot sanction a lawmaker for his movements," Olivier stressed.

Olivier assured that his stand on Crimea remains unchanged.

"I want to say that I visited Crimea, and Crimea is certainly not an occupied zone. There are fewer servicemen there than in Paris ... And I fully adhere to my position, I support the fact that Crimea is a Russian territory," Olivier added.