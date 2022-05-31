French ex-chambermaid runs for MP after labour battle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Former chambermaid Rachel Keke took on her employers and won a gruelling battle for better working conditions in the Paris hotel where she cleaned. Now she's running to be an MP.

Keke, 48, will run on a ticket for a new left-wing alliance in France's parliamentary polls in June.

She faces French President Emmanuel Macron's former sports minister, Roxana Maracineanu, in the fight for a seat in the southeastern Paris suburbs.

"I will beat her. She doesn't live here. She's not from the working-class suburbs," Keke told AFP as she campaigned in the district of Chevilly-Larue on the outskirts of the capital.

"What are you coming here for?," Keke said, as if addressing her rival.

"We are the ones who live in deprived areas and do key jobs.

We are the ones who are held in contempt and are exploited. So let us defend ourselves in parliament." Centrist Macron is seeking a legislative majority to push through his domestic agenda following his re-election in April. The left-wing alliance, made up of new faces such as Keke's, threatens to block his programme.

Keke was one of around 20 chambermaids -- most originally from sub-Saharan Africa -- who defied their employers at an Ibis hotel in northwestern Paris to demand better pay and working conditions.

Nearly two years later, in May 2021, the fight against global hotel giant Accor, which owns the Ibis brand, ended in victory. They won a pay increase of between 250 and 500 Euros ($270-540) per month.