French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged 101

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Former French foreign minister Roland Dumas, a deft Socialist politician and lawyer whose career ended in scandal, died Wednesday aged 101, two former colleagues told AFP.

The son of a French Resistance hero shot by the Gestapo during World War II, Dumas was his country's top diplomat from 1984 to 1986 and from 1988 until 1993 under president Francois Mitterrand.

He then became president of the country's highest judicial body, the Constitutional Council.

"He was a character from a novel. As a lawyer, he was talent and modesty personified.

When you met him, you learned something," fellow lawyer Marcel Ceccaldi told AFP.

Jacques Attali, a former aide to Mitterrand, recounted that even "after seeing his father shot dead by the Nazis, he became a great actor in Franco-German relations".

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti on X saluted a man he described as "a great lawyer then a major politician and finally the president of the Constitutional Council".

In the course of his long and illustrious legal career, Dumas built up a reputation as an eloquent orator, a charming advocate.