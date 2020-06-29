UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Ex-PM Fillon, Wife Found Guilty In Fake Job Trial

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:38 PM

French ex-PM Fillon, wife found guilty in fake job trial

Former French premier Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope were found guilty by a Paris court Monday on charges he orchestrated a fake job as parliamentary assistant for her, which paid her over a million euros in public funds

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Former French premier Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope were found guilty by a Paris court Monday on charges he orchestrated a fake job as parliamentary assistant for her, which paid her over a million Euros in public funds.

The court is now expected to announce its sentence over a scandal that sank Fillon's 2017 presidential bid, just as the rightwing candidate had seemed on a clear path to victory.

Related Topics

Scandal Wife Job Paris 2017 Million Court

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Stra ..

11 minutes ago

UAE provides COVID-19 aid and PPE to 1 million med ..

26 minutes ago

Palestine announces 97 new COVID-19 cases

41 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y6p and HUAWEI Y8p are ready to Rock the St ..

42 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges Turkey to play the role of media ..

51 minutes ago

Giving, charity, and helping others are values dee ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.