French Ex-PM Fillon, Wife Found Guilty In Fake Job Trial
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:38 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Former French premier Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope were found guilty by a Paris court Monday on charges he orchestrated a fake job as parliamentary assistant for her, which paid her over a million Euros in public funds.
The court is now expected to announce its sentence over a scandal that sank Fillon's 2017 presidential bid, just as the rightwing candidate had seemed on a clear path to victory.