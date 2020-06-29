French ex-PM Fillon, wife found guilty in fake job trial

Former French premier Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope were found guilty by a Paris court Monday on charges he orchestrated a fake job as parliamentary assistant for her, which paid her over a million euros in public funds

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Former French premier Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope were found guilty by a Paris court Monday on charges he orchestrated a fake job as parliamentary assistant for her, which paid her over a million Euros in public funds.

The court is now expected to announce its sentence over a scandal that sank Fillon's 2017 presidential bid, just as the rightwing candidate had seemed on a clear path to victory.