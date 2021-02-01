French Ex-Prime Minister Philippe Self-Isolates After Positive COVID-19 Test - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has self-isolated after testing positive for COVID-19, a source close to the official said on Monday to the Le Figaro newspaper.

According to the media outlet, the former head of the French cabinet took a test after he suddenly felt muscle aches. The disease was confirmed on Monday morning.

"In accordance with the recommendations, he [Philippe] immediately isolated himself. He is doing well and will work from home," the source was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

Philippe was prime minister in 2017-2020, before he resigned on July 3 amid the government reshuffle, succumbing the post to Jean Castex and taking the office of the mayor of the Le Havre town in northwestern France.