French Expert Says COVID-19 Situation in France More Concerning Than New Beijing Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The health situation in France remains tense and is much more a cause for concern than the recent coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese capital of Beijing, French epidemiologist Catherine Hill said in an interview with the French Le Parisien newspaper.

"I wouldn't be too optimistic [about the health situation in France]. Of course, in France, the number of people in intensive care has dropped dramatically, and the lockdown has drastically slowed Covid. But I see that SARS-CoV-2 is still really circulating in our country, with more than 400 cases per day in the last five days. This, with an equal population, is three times more than in Beijing," Hill said.

She added that the Chinese have repeatedly proven their competence in the combat against the coronavirus pandemic by adopting strict lockdown and health measures immediately. Moreover, the epidemiologist said, China showed a good example for such countries as South Korea and Hong Kong. Australia and New Zealand have also taken the pandemic seriously, she said.

Hill urged the world to shift the focus from recent new cases in Beijing to other countries, where "the situation is much more complicated." In particular, the virus is extremely active in such countries as the US and Brazil, whose authorities have not promptly undertaken necessary measures to prevent the fast spread of the coronavirus disease.

When asked about the overall health situation in Europe, Hill noted that it is relatively under control, except for fluctuations in Portugal, Switzerland, and the ongoing spread of the virus in the UK and Sweden, that has chosen not to introduce related restrictions.

A fresh cluster of coronavirus cases was detected last week in the Xinfadi food market located in the Chinese capital of Beijing. Over 100 new local cases have been confirmed since then, as the Chinese authorities introduced a lockdown in the city.

As of Friday, France has reported 195,272 COVID-19 cases, the world's eleventh total, and 29,606 related fatalities.