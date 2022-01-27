UrduPoint.com

French Experts Regard Second COVID-19 Booster Excessive

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 12:10 AM

French Experts Regard Second COVID-19 Booster Excessive

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The French Vaccine Strategy Orientation Council expressed on Wednesday their assumptions on the uselessness of a second COVID-19 booster amid the surge of Omicron among vaccinated people.

"According to available data, Vaccine Strategy Orientation Council (COSV) regards the second booster (the fourth dose) not necessary," COSV said as quoted by the French newspaper Monde.

Though the stated position may be altered due to new scientific data, vaccines currently seem to lose their efficiency against Omicron, thus, making the fourth shot useless, according to COSV experts.

In December, French Health Minister Olivier Véran said the introduction of the second booster was much probable in France while COVID-19 situation remained acute across the European Union. Since last month, France has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, the government detected over 500,000 coronavirus infections and more than 130,000 related fatalities. Estimates show that highly contagious Omicron strain is spreading across Europe, accounting for 91% of new cases in France and 57% in Germany.

