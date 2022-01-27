French Experts to Arrive in Romania to Study Possible NATO Mission Deployment - Minister

Experts from the French Ministry of Defense will arrive in Romania on Thursday to study the parameters of a possible deployment of a NATO mission in the country, Defense Minister Florence Parly said

"A mission of experts from my ministry is arriving in Romania today to study the parameters of this possible deployment," Parly said during her visit to Bucharest.

The minister recalled that France is still ready to commit to deploying new missions within NATO, in particular, in Romania, if the alliance decides to do so.

"I know that the current security situation is causing concern on Europe's eastern flank. In this context, Romanians rightly seek to bolster their own security as tensions continue to escalate in Ukraine. As allies and Europeans, we understand your situation and want to support you," Parly said.