UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Exporters' Federation Says New US Taxes On Wine To Cost Industry $1.2Bln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:30 PM

French Exporters' Federation Says New US Taxes on Wine to Cost Industry $1.2Bln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Higher US tariffs on French wine imports will likely cost the sector an extra $1.2 billion next year, the Federation of Exporters of French Wines and Spirits (FEVS) said Thursday.

The Office of the US Trade Representative said Wednesday it would adjust tariffs on certain brands of wine and cognac from France and Germany in retaliation for $4 billion worth of duties that the European Union imposed on US goods in September.

The tariffs will take effect on January 12.

"If the situation does not change, FEVS estimates a potential loss in the coming year at more than a billion Euros [$1.2 billion]," it said in a statement.

The exporters' union said it had paid an additional 600 million euros in tariffs between November 2019 and October 2020. FEVS said it had called on the French and European authorities to engage immediately in talks with the incoming US administration to remedy the situation.

Related Topics

France European Union Germany January September October November 2019 2020 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Police arrested 14 people for taking part in attac ..

1 hour ago

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.31 per litre

1 hour ago

Aldar Properties sells Abu Dhabi Golf Complex incl ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Com ..

2 hours ago

UVAS BSL-3 Lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 su ..

2 hours ago

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.